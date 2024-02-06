Southeast faculty member named by Parson to volunteerism commission

Robin L. Smith, who teaches at Southeast Missouri State University, is one of three appointments by Gov. Mike Parson to the Missouri Community Service Commission (MCSC).

"Our commissioners are Missouri's ambassadors of service, and we're excited to grow our ranks as we promote volunteerism statewide," said Scott McFarland, MCSC executive director. "Our board is supported by diverse backgrounds and experiences. These appointments bring valuable insight on our state's youth, seniors and educational needs."

Smith, a Jackson resident, is an assistant professor in SEMO's Leadership, Middle and Secondary Education Department.

She will serve a three-year term, subject to state Senate confirmation.

According to a news release, Smith's professional research includes teacher preparation, retention and attrition, school culture, and best practices in face-to-face and online learning.