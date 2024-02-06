Southeast faculty member named by Parson to volunteerism commission

Robin L. Smith, who teaches at Southeast Missouri State University, is one of three appointments by Gov. Mike Parson to the Missouri Community Service Commission (MCSC).
"Our commissioners are Missouri's ambassadors of service, and we're excited to grow our ranks as we promote volunteerism statewide," said Scott McFarland, MCSC executive director. "Our board is supported by diverse backgrounds and experiences. These appointments bring valuable insight on our state's youth, seniors and educational needs."
Smith, a Jackson resident, is an assistant professor in SEMO's Leadership, Middle and Secondary Education Department.
She will serve a three-year term, subject to state Senate confirmation.
According to a news release, Smith's professional research includes teacher preparation, retention and attrition, school culture, and best practices in face-to-face and online learning.
Smith earned her doctorate from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Parson's other two MCSC appointees are Abigail Bidwell of Kirksville and Samantha Ferguson Knight of St. Louis.
MCSC is a bipartisan commission appointed by the governor and administered by the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
Stated mission is to strengthen Missouri communities through volunteerism and service.
Through its AmeriCorps and volunteer programming, MCSC invests more than $41 million in Missouri communities annually, the release stated.
