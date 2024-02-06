Southeast extends face covering order by 30 days

In a late afternoon email Wednesday to the Southeast Missouri State University campus, SEMO president Carlos Vargas announced the current mask mandate will be continued until at least Oct. 15.

The original Aug. 16 order, which applied "with some exceptions" in all university buildings regardless of a person's vaccination status, was to have expired today.

"With considerations about business continuity in mind and after receiving feedback from a number of campus constituents, I am extending the mask requirement," Vargas wrote in a statement.

Vargas, SEMO's president since 2015, said he received feedback from several constituencies, including the college's Emergency Response Team, in making the decision.

"In the weeks ahead, we will continue to monitor the number of active COVID cases on campus and in the community, as well as the number of students in quarantine/isolation on campus and other data that are pertinent to this topic," continued Vargas, noting administrators will pay attention, among other things, to local intensive care unit bed capacity and vaccination rates through mid-October.