A public meeting will be held Thursday in Cape Girardeau to get public input as the state determines how to spend $4.5 billion in new road and bridge money.

The Southeast District has identified $47.5 million in projects for tier one as high priority, unfunded road and bridge needs, according to information released by the Missouri Department of Transportation. Funds come from the approval in July of an additional 12.5-cent motor fuel tax.

The priority needs list was formulated by speaking with partners, including at meetings held by Ozark Foothills Regional Planning Commission with area county commissioners and community members, explained Andrew Murphy, transportation planning coordinator with the OFRPC.

“We prioritize projects at the local level,” Murphy explained. “We cover five counties: Butler, Carter, Reynolds, Ripley and Wayne. Then MoDOT met with other regional planning commissions in our district, there are four RPCs and one metropolitan planning organization, to prioritize at the (Southeast) district level. MoDOT then prioritizes at the state level.”

Thursday’s meeting, which will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Osage Centre, is part of the state prioritization process.

The draft project-specific lists include $4.5 billion of road and bridge projects in three tiers, MoDOT said.

Tier one includes $543 million and includes projects the state could accomplish in the time of the current five-year Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) as federal and state funding levels increase.

Tier two is worth $2.1 billion and includes projects beyond the current STIP timeframe with broader estimates.

Tier three includes $2.2 billion of projects that are also beyond the current STIP time frame with broader estimates.

In addition, MoDOT staff worked with the planning partners to identify $1 billion in multimodal needs.