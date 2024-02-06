When Southeast Missouri State University alumna Ashley Books accepted an invitation to serve as an English teacher with the Peace Corps in China, she was told to “make it her home.” Less than a year later, she was evacuated and forced to leave her new home in fear caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Books had been volunteering in Chengdu, a city in Sichuan province, at Chengdu University of Information Technology as a part of the China Program since she joined the Peace Corps in June.

She graduated from Southeast in the winter of 2014, with degrees in English literature and multimedia journalism. Prior to joining the Peace Corps, Books worked for a few years as a journalist for the USA Today network in Pennsylvania.

Books recalled the emergence of the new coronavirus, official named COVID-19, in early January and how it grew rapidly within a matter of weeks, bringing with it a wave of fear and anxiety to people in China.

On Jan. 9, Books said she attended a medical session at service training while in China, a two-week long program where volunteers from different provinces come together and talk about ways they can improve. The Peace Corps doctor talked to the volunteers about traveling and watching out for diseases such as malaria, and she mentioned there was some type of “pneumonia or virus thing happening.”

“As of that point, we didn’t really know what was going on,” Books said. “It didn’t seem like it was a big deal.”

She said they were told to just be aware of it and be careful, but travel to China wasn’t restricted, so Books and her fellow volunteers were ready to start their mission.

“Between the 16th and the 24th [of January], things drastically took a turn and that virus started infecting more and more people, and we started hearing more and more about it,” Books said.

On Jan. 17, in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, Books and other volunteers learned the China Program was being “graduated,” so the people stationed there would finish their service and the program would be phased-out.

Books was scheduled to fly to Guangzhou, a city in Guangdong province, on Jan. 24 for the Spring Festival, otherwise known as Chinese New Year.

She said she remembers calling her doctor a few days before she was supposed to fly out to make sure it was safe after multiple cases of the virus were reported in Guangzhou. Her doctor didn’t share her concerns and said Books would be fine as long as she took precautions such as wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer.

“The day before I was supposed to leave, the number [of COVID-19 cases] shot up astronomically in Guangzhou, and at that point, there were like 40 to 50 [cases],” Books said. “In retrospect, that isn’t really a lot now, but then, it was just kind of multiplying and it was really worrisome.”

Despite her concerns, Books said she was “bound and determined” to go to Guangzhou, so she flew out — religiously following the rules of the doctor.

However, when she arrived in Guangzhou — a major city in one of the most populated countries in the world — it was a “ghost town.”

She recalled being told when she first moved to China that during the Spring Festival, most towns become like ghost towns. People leave the cities to return home and visit relatives, Books explained. But she soon learned the holiday wasn’t the only reason for the empty cities.

“For the first Friday I was there, I was too scared to go out of my hotel room at that point,” Books said. “At that point, the virus had become a bigger problem, and it was something that was more of a concern.”

Public health concerns had reached a point where every time Books got on the metro, she had to get her temperature taken because health workers were constantly screening commuters who used public transportation. She also saw many people wearing face masks and people who had to have their temperatures taken upon entry into certain buildings or apartments.

Books was still determined to enjoy at least part of her trip, so on Saturday, Jan. 25, she went to visit some of the tourist attractions and attempted to attend the Lantern Festival and the Flower Festival, but everywhere she went was shut down because of the virus — even businesses were shutting down.

She had planned to spend four days in Guangzhou, but upon realizing how serious the virus really was, she rushed back to her hotel room and refused to leave until checking out of the hotel two days early.