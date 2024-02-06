'Sound of Freedom': Is sex trafficking a thing in area?

In light of the recent Hollywood thriller, "Sound of Freedom," a Cape Girardeau organization spotlights the all-to-real presence of sexual violence and trafficking in Southeast Missouri.
Advertising for the film states the story is based on true events and follows a U.S. federal agent, played by Jim Caviezel, who travels to Columbia, South America to save children from ruthless sex traffickers.
Kendra Eads, executive director of Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV), said she has not seen the film but said it could draw attention to the issue.
SEMO-NASV offers advocacy and counseling to children and adults who have experienced sexual violence and child physical abuse. SEMO-NASV coordinates community services to provide professional, compassionate and timely interventions and education, the site stated.
Eads said while "very high-profile cases," as depicted in the film do happen, they are "not the norm".
She said the majority of circumstances and victims "look very different" to what is portrayed in film and on TV.
"Our data shows 60% of sex trafficking victims are 16 or 17 years old," Eads said. "These are teenagers running away from home or being put out of their home because they are not accepted or because of poverty or, perhaps, they're experiencing abuse or neglect."
Eads said teenage victims are often approached online with traffickers developing a "boyfriend or girlfriend relationship".
"They lure victims away from wherever they are staying and then introduce them into this life of exchanging sex for money, drugs or room and board," Eads said.
She said younger children become victims through "familial trafficking" when a drug-addicted parent or other family member uses a child in their care as payment for drugs.
Eads said SEMO-NASV offers a free class -- Raising Healthy Children in your Community -- to parent groups, churches or other organizations. She said the class teaches parents and other family members or citizens how to make sure their child has a support system and healthy self-esteem.
"We teach about keeping kids safe on the internet, monitoring what they're doing and talking with them about internet danger," Eads said. "I think keeping kids safe is about community, whether that's family, a faith community or involvement in a hobby or sport."
Eads said traffickers aren't looking for children who are involved in after-school activities with parents who pick them up and take them to school. She said they target vulnerable children with little to no adult supervision.
She said she understands that some parents can't be with their children all the time but stressed the need for a trusted adult children can go to if parents are at work and not available. Eads also encouraged every adult responsible for a child's safety and welfare to be aware of online threats.
"Make sure children have access to people they can talk to," Eads said. "Have age-appropriate, but frank conversations with your kids about the realities of individuals online purporting to be their age and saying they are interested or understand their situation."
For more information about SEMO-NASV or to report abuse, go online to www.semonasv.org or call their hotline at (877) 820-6278.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.