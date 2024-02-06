'Sound of Freedom': Is sex trafficking a thing in area?

In light of the recent Hollywood thriller, "Sound of Freedom," a Cape Girardeau organization spotlights the all-to-real presence of sexual violence and trafficking in Southeast Missouri.

Advertising for the film states the story is based on true events and follows a U.S. federal agent, played by Jim Caviezel, who travels to Columbia, South America to save children from ruthless sex traffickers.

Kendra Eads, executive director of Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV), said she has not seen the film but said it could draw attention to the issue.

SEMO-NASV offers advocacy and counseling to children and adults who have experienced sexual violence and child physical abuse. SEMO-NASV coordinates community services to provide professional, compassionate and timely interventions and education, the site stated.

Eads said while "very high-profile cases," as depicted in the film do happen, they are "not the norm".

She said the majority of circumstances and victims "look very different" to what is portrayed in film and on TV.

"Our data shows 60% of sex trafficking victims are 16 or 17 years old," Eads said. "These are teenagers running away from home or being put out of their home because they are not accepted or because of poverty or, perhaps, they're experiencing abuse or neglect."

Eads said teenage victims are often approached online with traffickers developing a "boyfriend or girlfriend relationship".