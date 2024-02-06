Some opioid procedures not followed at Poplar Bluff VA center

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A limited inspection of the Poplar Bluff VA's opioid drug management practices found some procedures were not followed, but local officials said the results do not reflect changes made at the facility in the past 15 months.

The release of findings comes after the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center came under fire in recent months because of complaints from pain-management doctor Dale Klein, who was critical of procedures regarding narcotics management.

The Department of Veterans Affairs said an inspection was conducted in January 2016 because of anonymous claims. The VA did not give specifics about the claims in a news release last week, but it said they had to do with opioids. Opioids include prescription pain relievers such as hydrocodone, codeine and oxycodone.

The Office of Inspector General did not conduct a random sample but reviewed 10 veterans selected by the complainant.

Of these, six did not have urine drug screens performed as recommended. Five had not signed informed consents before beginning long-term drug therapy.

Providers also prescribed the drugs without documenting risk through a risk-stratification tool, according to the inspector general.

The Office of Inspector General made recommendations to resolve these issues, and Pershing staff said they have complied.

Better communication with providers outside the VA system was among the changes. The providers need timely notifications of clinically significant changes that could affect the patient's prescription, the inspector general said.

A pain-management clinic pharmacy specialist also is supposed to assist providers with tapering patients off opioids.