Medical marijuana could be available in parts of Missouri within days, but it could be November, if not December or January, before dispensaries open in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

“We could see product sold to patients as early as this week,” according to Lisa Cox, public information director with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

“Some (dispensaries) are already open as they were already selling non-marijuana products,” she told the Southeast Missourian. “We are very close to seeing sales start to take place now that two testing laboratories and multiple cultivation facilities have been approved.”

It has been nearly two years since Missouri voters approved the state’s medical marijuana program. Over that period, DHSS has implemented statewide oversight and licensing procedures for the cultivation, testing, manufacturing, transportation and distribution of medical cannabis for qualified patients and their licensed caregivers.

The first medical marijuana sales, Cox said, will “likely” be in the St. Louis or Kansas City areas.

Once a service station and most recently a restaurant, this building at 1001 Broadway is being renovated by Cape Girardeau Investments LLC to be a medical marijuana dispensary. Jay Wolz

“It’s tough to say,” she said. “The ball is in their court once they are approved, so it’s up to them and the cultivators and labs they work with.”

But while some outlets in some of Missouri’s larger metropolitan areas could initiate retail sales within a matter of days, several dispensary developers in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area say they don’t expect to open until December or January.

“We’re about to begin renovations at our site and we’re targeting an opening early next year,” said Vishal Rungta, president of QPS Missouri Holdings LLC. The company is licensed to open a dispensary in the front half of a commercial building at 772 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

Rungta’s company has four other dispensary locations in Missouri and a manufacturing license in the state, as well. In addition to its Missouri operations, QPS has medical marijuana interests in Michigan, Oregon and Massachusetts.

“Product is going to be tight at the beginning,” he said, and while he expects there to be plenty of consumer enthusiasm, he wants to be sure there’s enough supply to meet demand.