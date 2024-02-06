Some damage reported from weekend storms; fireworks tent demolished

Two storm systems that roared through Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois over the weekend caused only minor damage, according to emergency management officials in the area.

Officials in Cape, Bollinger, Scott, Stoddard and Perry counties in Southeast Missouri said the damage from this past weekend’s storms was not severe. The emergency management officials said there were minor damages reported and limbs from trees down from strong winds.

Stoddard County emergency management director Beau Bishop said the most damage in that county was reported in the Puxico area.

“They had several tree limbs, downed power lines in and around Puxico. I did get a phone call from the Puxico school superintendent. They said that one of their concrete block baseball dugouts got heavily damaged. And (the wind) took a manhole cover up off the street and threw it into a fence. Advance had a couple of calls for some lines down here, and Bell City had one or two calls. They didn’t really get too much there,” Bishop said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, July 4, Ameren Missouri reported power had been restored to most customers in Southeast Missouri, with only two outages in the Delta area.

On Saturday, July 1, about 1,500 customers in Cape Girardeau lost power. Another 300 or so were without power Sunday.