Some Cape services to be interrupted over weekend

Cape Girardeau municipal government reports several City Hall services will be unavailable for several days while the city's accounting, billing and permitting system undergoes improvement.

Beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, billing and permitting will be offline through most of Monday. Online, other credit/debit payments and payment by phone cannot be accepted during this period. Residents may pay via cash or check in the utility office at 401 Independence St. or by using the City Hall dropbox. Automated payments, bank transfers and mail payments will not be affected.