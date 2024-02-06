Some Cape services to be interrupted over weekend

Cape Girardeau municipal government reports several City Hall services will be unavailable for several days while the city's accounting, billing and permitting system undergoes improvement.
Beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, billing and permitting will be offline through most of Monday. Online, other credit/debit payments and payment by phone cannot be accepted during this period. Residents may pay via cash or check in the utility office at 401 Independence St. or by using the City Hall dropbox. Automated payments, bank transfers and mail payments will not be affected.
Additionally, the city's department of development services said inspection requests must be made early and only cash and check payments may be accepted Friday through Monday. No licenses or permits will be issued until the system is back online.
Cape Girardeau City Council has named Caitlin McCready of Ward 2 to the city's Historic Preservation Commission for a term expiring April 16, 2024.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.