Some black lawmakers concerned about Clean Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Republicans pushing to repeal a constitutional amendment that revamped Missouri's redistricting process are finding unusual allies in some black Democrats in the Legislature, who are concerned the new districts might disenfranchise black voters.

A part of the amendment, called Clean Missouri, would change how state legislative districts are redrawn after the 2020 census. An Associated Press analysis last year found the new plan will likely improve Democrats' chances of winning more seats in the Legislature.

Most Democrats in the Statehouse support the amendment approved by voters in November. But some members of the Legislative Black Caucus say they worry the change could dilute the black vote by creating new districts that spread out black voters into majority white districts, The Kansas City Star reported. The Black Caucus has not taken an official stand on the issue.

"There are definitely concerns in the caucus that the way it was written could create long, spaghetti string districts and dilute the black vote at a time when we have historic black representation in the House," said Rep. Steve Roberts, a St. Louis Democrat and chairman of the Black Caucus.

Lawmakers have advanced a proposal to undo the redistricting process enacted in November.

House members voted 100-49 on Tuesday to give initial approval to a new plan to redraw districts.

Republicans are using the divide in the Democratic Party to support their efforts to repeal the amendment.

"I fear -- and I not only fear, I believe -- that it's likely this is going to disenfranchise African-American voters in St. Louis and Kansas City," said Sen. Bob Onder, a Republican from St. Charles County.