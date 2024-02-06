Solutions sought regarding public transportation in county

A forum centering on public transportation issues in Cape Girardeau County highlighted a number of problems but few solutions Thursday, Oct. 20.

This "Transportation Conversation" was sponsored by United Way of Southeast Missouri, and the public was invited to attend and share comments regarding views of public transportation in the county.

Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of UWSEMO, told the attendees the information gathered would be shared with the recently formed Transportation Coalition. She said the goals of the forum were to "collect information, share ideas and set expectations."

"All ideas will be heard, but they will not all be acted on and nothing will happen overnight," Shelton said. "This is going to be a long process."

The forum was moderated by Tracy Morrow, director of Community Development with Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri. Morrow asked the attendees for examples of what types of public transportation they would like to have and what solutions they might offer for improvements to the current system in place.

Several comments surrounded issues such as not enough bus stops, inconvenient hours and days of service and not enough route coverage. Many present expressed long waits for transportation to and from medical appointments.

Morrow asked attendees again for solutions to these issue, but few were voiced. Some suggested more vans and bus stops, others said sidewalks need to be repaired for people in wheelchairs.