Soaring gasoline prices causing lines at local pumps

The cost of gas locally and nationally has jumped sharply in the past week, and area service stations are witnessing customers lining up to top off their tanks before prices leap again.

Comparison

Cape Girardeau: gas was selling Friday in a range of $3.24 to $3.59. A week ago, the spread was $3.15 to $3.29.

Jackson: Friday's prices were at $3.19 to $3.59. Seven days earlier, the range was $3.02 to $3.19.

Scott City: the Feb. 28 price of $3.19 increased to a $3.39 to $3.59 range.

Southeast Missouri prices at the pump, according to GasBuddy, continue to trail the U.S. average.

Gas prices nationally jumped 11 cents in a single day, Friday, to a U.S. average of $3.84 a gallon, according to AAA, which noted it is the highest average price since September 2012.

Prices at the pump have soared 18 cents since Wednesday and 29 cents since Russia invaded Ukraine a little more than one week ago.

Fuel costs are up roughly a dollar from a year ago, industry data show, a blow for millions of Americans grappling with a broad increase in inflation.