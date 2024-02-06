SNOW DAY: Cape superintendent drops his 2021 snow day video

Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass has once again made a parody video to announce a snow day, this time inspired by Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again."

The video posted Tuesday morning with more than 10,000 views as of the Tuesday evening features Glass in a blonde, '80s style wig with band members performing on stage to a masked audience.

"Here it snowed again, just stay home. Stay off the only roads you've ever known," Glass sings in the chorus.

This is the fourth snow day parody video featuring Glass announcing a snow day. Past videos were parodies of "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X, "Thunder" by Imagine Dragons and "Ice Ice Baby" by Vanilla Ice. Each has received thousands of views and shared beyond Southeast Missouri.

Digital media instructor at the Career and Technology Center Randy McWilson aided Glass in the project. He said it was an amazing opportunity to work with Glass, who came up with the idea for the videos, because of his creativity.

This year, they ditched the green screen for a stage at the Arena Building, use of which was donated by the Parks and Recreation Department.