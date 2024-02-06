SNOW DAY: Cape superintendent drops his 2021 snow day video

Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass has once again made a parody video to announce a snow day, this time inspired by Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again."
The video posted Tuesday morning with more than 10,000 views as of the Tuesday evening features Glass in a blonde, '80s style wig with band members performing on stage to a masked audience.
"Here it snowed again, just stay home. Stay off the only roads you've ever known," Glass sings in the chorus.
This is the fourth snow day parody video featuring Glass announcing a snow day. Past videos were parodies of "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X, "Thunder" by Imagine Dragons and "Ice Ice Baby" by Vanilla Ice. Each has received thousands of views and shared beyond Southeast Missouri.
Digital media instructor at the Career and Technology Center Randy McWilson aided Glass in the project. He said it was an amazing opportunity to work with Glass, who came up with the idea for the videos, because of his creativity.
This year, they ditched the green screen for a stage at the Arena Building, use of which was donated by the Parks and Recreation Department.
"It was good to finally leave the studio and the green screen behind, and to go out into the real world, and we are so proud of what we were able to produce," McWilson said.
He said it was truly a group effort of people from the district, the Career and Technology Center and other local resources to make the video happen. McWilson said about 30 people were present for a half-day of shooting with three operating cameras and a lighting system set up by Rick Braggs of MB Systems.
McWilson's media students, who are from all over the region, were part of the planning, production and post-production stages. He said the video is a chance for them to apply and practice their media skills hands-on.
"It's invaluable for them to be part of something like this," he said.
On stage with Glass is deputy superintendent Howard Benyon as a drummer, Eric Becking as the guitarist in a red jacket and Kyle Fields as the guitarist in a blue top.
Becking purchased the chance to be in the video through a fundraiser at the Cape Girardeau School District Penguin Party. According to district communications director Kristin Tallent, an appearance in next year's video is up for bid at this year's Penguin Party on Saturday.
The video can be found at youtube.com/watch?v=EmfoNWX9Tg4.
