From Friday through Sunday, local groups are encouraging residents in the area to wear orange and will hold community events in observance of National Gun Violence Awareness Day during the weekend.

Leslie Washington of the local Moms Demand Action is a survivor of gun violence and domestic abuse.

"When we go back to that response by lawmakers, who are backed by the gun lobby, is that we need more guns to make us safer, but if more guns made us safer we would be the safest country on Earth," Washington said. "Armed professionals were at both the school in Uvalde and the grocery store in Buffalo. It is clearly not the answer."

National Gun Violence Awareness Day comes on the heels of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which took the lives of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. The shooting takes the toll of school shootings in 2022 up to 27. Ten days before the shooting in Texas, a shooter killed 10 people in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

According to Education Week, there has been a total of 27 school shootings this year, and 119 incidents since 2018. The organization tracks shootings where a firearm was discharged, where any person (other than the suspect) has a bullet wound resulting from the incident, that happen on K-12 school property or on a school bus, and that occur while school is in session or during a school-sponsored event, according to Education Week's website.