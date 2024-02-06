SNAP after-school program plants 'seeds of hope' in south Cape

Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please (SNAP) will be planting “seeds of hope” within Cape Girardeau through GROW Afterschool Kids Club, a free creative program for children age 4 to 18.

SNAP organization coordinator Felice Patton said the idea for an after-school program at 500 S. Frederick St. stemmed from seeing a need for students to “grow in arts and crafts, in character and in God.”

The event’s first day was Saturday with nearly 30 children in attendance, she said.

Through collaboration with Local Blooms Farm in Jackson, children will gain hands-on experience with educational programming, community gardens, horticulture therapy, peer support and recovery outreach.

“It’s been our goal to work on this violence that has been plaguing the south side of Cape,” Patton said. “We wanted to connect with the community in mental health services, community resources and redirect the effects of murder and violence.”

Quincy, right, sings next to Je'Caryous during GROW Afterschool Kids Club on Wednesday at the SNAP Outreach Center in Cape Girardeau. The Southeast Missourian was asked to only include children's first names for identification. Jacob Wiegand

And with the recent acquisition of SNAP’s new facility, Patton said she and the center’s volunteers have remained busy creating and implementing new programs catered to children.