Snake Road to close for fall migration

Forest Service Road No. 345 in Southern Illinois, also known as Snake Road, will be closed Friday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Oct. 30, due to animal migration.

Shawnee National Forest officials close the 2.5-mile-long road biannually to ensure safe crossing for several species of snakes and amphibians during this critical time of migration.

This closure allows snakes and amphibians to migrate from their winter habitat in the limestone bluffs across the road to their summer habitat in LaRue Swamp. Some of these snakes and amphibians are considered threatened and endangered in Illinois and the United States.