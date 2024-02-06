Snake Road to close for fall migration

Forest Service Road No. 345 in Southern Illinois, also known as Snake Road, will be closed Friday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Oct. 30, due to animal migration.
Shawnee National Forest officials close the 2.5-mile-long road biannually to ensure safe crossing for several species of snakes and amphibians during this critical time of migration.
This closure allows snakes and amphibians to migrate from their winter habitat in the limestone bluffs across the road to their summer habitat in LaRue Swamp. Some of these snakes and amphibians are considered threatened and endangered in Illinois and the United States.
Although the road is closed to vehicles, it is open to those on foot.
Special regulations apply to the area; unauthorized collecting and handling of any of these species is prohibited under federal and state law.
This gradual, two-month migration event attracts people from across the country eager to witness the rich diversity of reptile and amphibian species along this single stretch of road. About 66% of amphibians and 59% of reptiles known to occur in Illinois are found in the area.
For the latest on this closure, visitors should visit the forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/shawnee or their social media channels, Facebook or Twitter.