Smoke from western wildfires blankets region in haze

A haze blanketed Southeast Missouri on Thursday — smoke from wildfires burning in the western part of the United States and Canada.

Derrick Snyder, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, confirmed the source of the haze and said it has reduced the visibility from the usual 10 miles to about 5 miles. He said the smoke is usually in the upper levels of the atmosphere but has been closer to the ground recently.

Snyder acknowledged that while smoke from western wildfires has made its way to the region in years past, this event is different.

“I think this event is a little bit more intense than usual, in terms of the impacts with the haze. And, you know, it’s obviously causing issues with some lower air quality across the region,” he said.

He referred to certain counties in Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee that are under extreme air-quality alerts, unlike Southeast Missouri.