Smoke detector campaign takes place in south Cape Girardeau

A simple device, powered by a 9-volt battery, can help keep a family alive in case of fire.
This message was carried to south Cape Girardeau Saturday in physical form as American Red Cross volunteers partnered with Cape Girardeau's not-for-profit PORCH Initiative to install 42 smoke detectors.
A week earlier, volunteers from ARC put in 32 of the life-saving devices in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
"Every day in the United States, seven people die in home fires, most often in homes without working smoke detectors," said Jennifer Sokolowski, executive director of Cape Girardeau-based Southeast Missouri/Northeast Arkansas (SEMO NARS) chapter of American Red Cross.
"Our focus for PORCH is revitalizing and making vibrant south Cape and safety is a priority (and) helping to put in smoke detectors is a step toward revitalization of the area," said Tameka Randle, PORCH executive director and current Ward 2 Cape Girardeau city councilwoman.
Randle, who became PORCH's leader in October, said volunteers from her organization and from Red Cross worked in tandem.
"We got the word out in advance about these devices and together we knocked on doors Saturday inviting residents to take smoke detectors," she said.
PORCH stands for People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing.
Sokolowski said nationwide ARC is rallying volunteers to install 50,000 free smoke alarms as part of the organization's "Sound the Alarm" effort, adding if residents desire a detector, they are invited to go to www.redcross.org/smokealarmMO to get scheduled.
