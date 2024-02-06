All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 18, 2022
Smoke detector campaign takes place in south Cape Girardeau
A simple device, powered by a 9-volt battery, can help keep a family alive in case of fire. This message was carried to south Cape Girardeau Saturday in physical form as American Red Cross volunteers partnered with Cape Girardeau's not-for-profit PORCH Initiative to install 42 smoke detectors...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
David Meier, a volunteer with American Red Cross, secures a new smoke detector Saturday in a home in south Cape Girardeau. The installation drive is a joint effort locally of ARC and Porch Initiative, participating in the national ARC "Sound the Alarm" campaign.
David Meier, a volunteer with American Red Cross, secures a new smoke detector Saturday in a home in south Cape Girardeau. The installation drive is a joint effort locally of ARC and Porch Initiative, participating in the national ARC "Sound the Alarm" campaign.Submitted

A simple device, powered by a 9-volt battery, can help keep a family alive in case of fire.

This message was carried to south Cape Girardeau Saturday in physical form as American Red Cross volunteers partnered with Cape Girardeau's not-for-profit PORCH Initiative to install 42 smoke detectors.

A week earlier, volunteers from ARC put in 32 of the life-saving devices in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

"Every day in the United States, seven people die in home fires, most often in homes without working smoke detectors," said Jennifer Sokolowski, executive director of Cape Girardeau-based Southeast Missouri/Northeast Arkansas (SEMO NARS) chapter of American Red Cross.

"Our focus for PORCH is revitalizing and making vibrant south Cape and safety is a priority (and) helping to put in smoke detectors is a step toward revitalization of the area," said Tameka Randle, PORCH executive director and current Ward 2 Cape Girardeau city councilwoman.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Arthur Smith installs a smoke detector assembly in a south Cape Girardeau home Saturday, as American Red Cross and Porch Initiative volunteers put in 42 new smoke detectors -- part of ARC's "Sound the Alarm" nationwide effort.
Arthur Smith installs a smoke detector assembly in a south Cape Girardeau home Saturday, as American Red Cross and Porch Initiative volunteers put in 42 new smoke detectors -- part of ARC's "Sound the Alarm" nationwide effort.Submitted

Randle, who became PORCH's leader in October, said volunteers from her organization and from Red Cross worked in tandem.

"We got the word out in advance about these devices and together we knocked on doors Saturday inviting residents to take smoke detectors," she said.

PORCH stands for People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing.

Sokolowski said nationwide ARC is rallying volunteers to install 50,000 free smoke alarms as part of the organization's "Sound the Alarm" effort, adding if residents desire a detector, they are invited to go to www.redcross.org/smokealarmMO to get scheduled.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy