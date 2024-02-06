Smith selected as new Jackson superintendent

The Jackson R-2 Board of Education has unanimously selected Scott A. Smith as the district's next superintendent, succeeding John Link who announced his retirement in October.
Smith's appointment was announced to the district's faculty and staff Tuesday morning.
Originally from Doniphan, Missouri, Smith is currently superintendent of the Gasconade County R-1 School District and has 23 years of educational experience.
His appointment to the Jackson school district position becomes effective July 1, the day after Link retires June 30.
"I am honored to be selected as the new superintendent of the Jackson R-2 School District," Smith said in a statement released by the Jackson district. "As a native of Southeast Missouri, I have always held Jackson in high regard. I appreciate the rich history of community support for the school system as well as the strong academic programs and wide range of extra-curricular opportunities."
The Jackson school board worked with EGL (Education Governance Leadership) Association, an educational recruitment and consulting firm, to identify superintendent candidates throughout Missouri and adjoining states. The search generated interest from dozens of applicants, according to board president Kelly Waller.
The applicant pool was narrowed to five finalists, including Smith, earlier this month. "We interviewed them all and then locked ourselves in a room to give our opinions," Waller said.
Board members also solicited input from educational leaders and Community Teachers Association (CTA) representatives during the superintendent search process.
"Dr. Smith's enthusiasm and skill set aligns with the district's mission and desire to continue the tradition of excellence in our Jackson schools," Waller said. "We had five great applicants and it was not an easy decision, but when it was all said and done it was a unanimous decision and Dr. Scott Smith was our pick."
Smith submitted his letter of resignation to the Gasconade district school board Monday night. Located in Hermann, Missouri, the Gasconade County R-1 School District encompasses 370 square miles and is the 13th largest public school system in the state with approximately 850 students enrolled in pre-kindergarten through high school.
Since becoming Gasconade County's superintendent in July 2018, the district has implemented several strategies including a comprehensive school safety initiative, one-to-one device implementation for all students, individualized professional development opportunities in response to teacher needs, and a strong emphasis on financial responsibility, including a long-range facility plan.
According to a story published Tuesday in the Hermann Advertiser Courier, Smith also spearheaded an audit of all pay schedules in the Gasconade County district and worked with the district board to make salaries more competitive. In addition, he helped move the district from an insurance consortium to a stand-alone policy, saving the district and its employees thousands of dollars.
Before he became the Gasconade County superintendent, Smith served as an administrator in the West Plains (Missouri) R-7 School District for 13 years, including five years as assistant superintendent, five years as principal of West Plains Middle School and three years as principal of the district's South Fork Elementary School.
He began his educational career in 1998 as an elementary teacher and coach in Neelyville, Missouri, and later in Doniphan.
Smith received a Bachelor of Science Degree in elementary education from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Arkansas; a Master of Science Degree in educational administration and an Educational Specialists Degree in educational administration, both from Southeast Missouri State University; and a Doctoral Degree in educational leadership from Saint Louis University in St. Louis.
He and his wife, Amanda, have three daughters who will be enrolling in the Jackson district.
Waller said he believes the Jackson district is fortunate to have recruited Smith. "There is a lot of movement of superintendents going on and we (the board) knew a quality administrator like Dr. Smith would be snatched up in a hurry, so we had to get out there fast to get the best person," he said. "In the end, we got the guy we wanted."
