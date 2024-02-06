Smith selected as new Jackson superintendent

The Jackson R-2 Board of Education has unanimously selected Scott A. Smith as the district's next superintendent, succeeding John Link who announced his retirement in October.

Smith's appointment was announced to the district's faculty and staff Tuesday morning.

Originally from Doniphan, Missouri, Smith is currently superintendent of the Gasconade County R-1 School District and has 23 years of educational experience.

His appointment to the Jackson school district position becomes effective July 1, the day after Link retires June 30.

"I am honored to be selected as the new superintendent of the Jackson R-2 School District," Smith said in a statement released by the Jackson district. "As a native of Southeast Missouri, I have always held Jackson in high regard. I appreciate the rich history of community support for the school system as well as the strong academic programs and wide range of extra-curricular opportunities."

The Jackson school board worked with EGL (Education Governance Leadership) Association, an educational recruitment and consulting firm, to identify superintendent candidates throughout Missouri and adjoining states. The search generated interest from dozens of applicants, according to board president Kelly Waller.

The applicant pool was narrowed to five finalists, including Smith, earlier this month. "We interviewed them all and then locked ourselves in a room to give our opinions," Waller said.

Board members also solicited input from educational leaders and Community Teachers Association (CTA) representatives during the superintendent search process.

"Dr. Smith's enthusiasm and skill set aligns with the district's mission and desire to continue the tradition of excellence in our Jackson schools," Waller said. "We had five great applicants and it was not an easy decision, but when it was all said and done it was a unanimous decision and Dr. Scott Smith was our pick."