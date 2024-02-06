Smith offers help, terms rapid fall of Afghan capital 'unacceptable'

Southeast Missouri’s congressman, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8), has issued a statement on Sunday’s takeover of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, by the Taliban.
“The situation in Afghanistan is heartbreaking, and I pray for the American troops and personnel who tonight are in harm’s way,” said Smith, who has represented 30 counties in Southern and Southeast Missouri since 2013.
“If any Missouri families have loved ones who are trying to get out of the country, please contact our office immediately.”
In addition to Smith’s Washington D.C. office, (202) 225-4404, the representative has five district offices, including Cape Girardeau, (573) 335-0101.
“It is unacceptable that we were caught so flat-footed as we began our troop drawdown,” added Smith, 41, who said Friday in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, he is still considering a bid to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
“Images of the Taliban in possession of U.S. weapons, a forced abandonment of our Embassy and our friends and allies left behind — Congress should begin immediate hearings to learn why the administration seemed so unprepared,” he said.
Missouri’s junior U.S. senator, Josh Hawley, also took the Biden administration to task in a tweet Monday.
“President Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan has been a disastrous display of incompetence that has provoked a humanitarian crisis,” Hawley tweeted.
“He and his administration failed to adequately prepare, failed to safeguard Americans and those who helped us, dramatically underestimated the speed with which the Taliban would overrun Kabul and other parts of the country, and have generally shown themselves unable to fulfill their commitment to an orderly withdrawal.”
In a statement made available late Monday afternoon, Blunt called the fall of Afghanistan a “catastrophe” and “an unforced error,” adding, “This chaotic withdrawal will, in my view, prove to be a major mistake.”
