Smith offers help, terms rapid fall of Afghan capital 'unacceptable'

Southeast Missouri’s congressman, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8), has issued a statement on Sunday’s takeover of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, by the Taliban.

“The situation in Afghanistan is heartbreaking, and I pray for the American troops and personnel who tonight are in harm’s way,” said Smith, who has represented 30 counties in Southern and Southeast Missouri since 2013.

“If any Missouri families have loved ones who are trying to get out of the country, please contact our office immediately.”

In addition to Smith’s Washington D.C. office, (202) 225-4404, the representative has five district offices, including Cape Girardeau, (573) 335-0101.

“It is unacceptable that we were caught so flat-footed as we began our troop drawdown,” added Smith, 41, who said Friday in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, he is still considering a bid to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.