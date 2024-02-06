Smith discusses Trump meeting on Fox Business

Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith (R-8) deflected questions about the possible support of former President Donald Trump in the upcoming 2022 U.S. Senate race in an interview with Neil Cavuto on his Fox Business television show Wednesday.
Smith, who will turn 41 on June 16, held a fundraiser at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 30 and has not formally announced his candidacy for the seat now held by retiring two-term Sen. Roy Blunt.
Smith, currently the ranking member of the House Budget Committee, has represented 30 counties in southern Missouri since 2013 and acknowledges he met with the 45th president at Trump Tower in New York City before Memorial Day.
“I did speak to (Trump) about the Missouri Senate race and all the people that’s looking at it and I will put my conservative record and my record for fighting for working class families, farmers and small businesses up against anyone,” Smith told Cavuto.
Asked by Cavuto whether Trump indicated he would support Smith’s entry into the race to succeed Blunt, Smith said: “I will say the president is going to be very involved in the Missouri Senate race and will make sure his person crosses the finish line. I have no doubt that (Trump) is going to be with the right person, so we’ll see as time goes ahead.”
Trump’s support will likely be decisive to a successful campaign for the 2022 Republican Senate nomination as Trump won the Show Me State by more than 15 percentage points over now-President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
“(Trump) is very concerned about what President Biden is doing and the socialist Democrats trying to destroy what was the best economy in the history of the United States — with low taxes, low regulations and the best trade agreements this country has ever seen,” Smith said.
According to the most recent Federal Election Commission filing information, admittedly prior to the Mar-a-Lago fundraiser, Smith had $1,445,833 cash on hand as of March 31.
During the three month period of Jan. 1 to March 31, contributions to Smith’s campaign totaled $75,367 — with $59,367 raised from individuals and $16,000 in other gifts.
In the first quarter of 2021, Smith’s campaign, according to the Federal Election Commission, had expenditures of $161,933.77.
