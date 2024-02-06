Smith discusses Trump meeting on Fox Business

Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith (R-8) deflected questions about the possible support of former President Donald Trump in the upcoming 2022 U.S. Senate race in an interview with Neil Cavuto on his Fox Business television show Wednesday.

Smith, who will turn 41 on June 16, held a fundraiser at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 30 and has not formally announced his candidacy for the seat now held by retiring two-term Sen. Roy Blunt.

Smith, currently the ranking member of the House Budget Committee, has represented 30 counties in southern Missouri since 2013 and acknowledges he met with the 45th president at Trump Tower in New York City before Memorial Day.

“I did speak to (Trump) about the Missouri Senate race and all the people that’s looking at it and I will put my conservative record and my record for fighting for working class families, farmers and small businesses up against anyone,” Smith told Cavuto.

Asked by Cavuto whether Trump indicated he would support Smith’s entry into the race to succeed Blunt, Smith said: “I will say the president is going to be very involved in the Missouri Senate race and will make sure his person crosses the finish line. I have no doubt that (Trump) is going to be with the right person, so we’ll see as time goes ahead.”