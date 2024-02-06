Smith decries House vote on Jan. 6 Commission

Southeast Missouri's U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8) voted "no" during Wednesday's 252-175 vote in the U.S. House approving the establishment of a 9/11-style commission to investigate the events of Jan. 6 on Capitol Hill, in which five people died and more than 400 others arrested.
"Any commission to examine the causes of political violence in America cannot just be an attempt to blame one side, which this commission is being set up to do," wrote Smith, in an email sent to the Southeast Missourian.
Smith, 40, was not among 35 GOP House members who joined with Democrats to greenlight the proposed 10-member bipartisan investigative panel.
"Missourians I talk to want answers about why very few individuals were prosecuted for the violence and property destruction at protests that have occurred throughout the country over the past year, but Washington Democrats are seeking to protect their supporters from any scrutiny. I hope the Senate rejects this flawed proposal," continued Smith, who has been in Congress since 2013.
The commission faces an uncertain future in the U.S. Senate, where Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, and former President Donald Trump have already indicated their opposition.
