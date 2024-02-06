Smith decries House vote on Jan. 6 Commission

Southeast Missouri's U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8) voted "no" during Wednesday's 252-175 vote in the U.S. House approving the establishment of a 9/11-style commission to investigate the events of Jan. 6 on Capitol Hill, in which five people died and more than 400 others arrested.

"Any commission to examine the causes of political violence in America cannot just be an attempt to blame one side, which this commission is being set up to do," wrote Smith, in an email sent to the Southeast Missourian.