NewsSeptember 3, 2021

Smith and Ashcroft to speak at 9/11 event in Scott County

Jeff Long

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jay Ashcroft, Missouri Secretary of State
Jay Ashcroft, Missouri Secretary of State

The Bootheel Conservative Republicans (BCR) group has announced two more GOP officeholders will join keynote speaker Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt at a 9/11 memorial dinner event at 5 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Miner Convention Center in Miner, Missouri. Schmitt has declared his candidacy to succeed retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt.

Eighth District congressman Jason Smith and Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft will also offer remarks in a program commemorating the separate bicentennials of the state of Missouri and Scott County.

Jason Smith, U.S. Rep., R-8th District
Jason Smith, U.S. Rep., R-8th District

"We've also been told to expect either Gov. (Mike) Parson or Lt. Gov. (Mike) Kehoe to attend," said BCR communications director Anna Voelker, who added $20 event tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at GOP headquarters at 502 S. Kingshighway in Sikeston, Missouri, or from any BCR member.

A short video recalling the attack on New York City's World Trade Center towers 20 years ago will be shown and small-business owner Will Perry, a former member of the U.S. Navy's special operations helicopter squadron and a 2020 candidate for 148th District state representative, will be on the dais and will offer his thoughts, Voelker said.

"When the towers fell, I believe it was a bit of an awakening for the whole U.S, that there is an enemy who wants us to meet our demise," said Voelker, a Sikeston resident.

"I don't think that enemy has gone away and the events currently in Afghanistan are a reminder of the kinds of people who perpetrate this type of crime. Young people weren't around (for 9/11) but they certainly are aware of the kinds of things (this nation's) enemies are willing to do to other human beings who've done nothing to them."

The Miner Convention Center is located at 2610 E. Malone Ave., Sikeston, near Exit 67 of Interstate 55.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

