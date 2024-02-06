Smith and Ashcroft to speak at 9/11 event in Scott County

A short video recalling the attack on New York City's World Trade Center towers 20 years ago will be shown and small-business owner Will Perry, a former member of the U.S. Navy's special operations helicopter squadron and a 2020 candidate for 148th District state representative, will be on the dais and will offer his thoughts, Voelker said.

"When the towers fell, I believe it was a bit of an awakening for the whole U.S, that there is an enemy who wants us to meet our demise," said Voelker, a Sikeston resident.

"I don't think that enemy has gone away and the events currently in Afghanistan are a reminder of the kinds of people who perpetrate this type of crime. Young people weren't around (for 9/11) but they certainly are aware of the kinds of things (this nation's) enemies are willing to do to other human beings who've done nothing to them."

The Miner Convention Center is located at 2610 E. Malone Ave., Sikeston, near Exit 67 of Interstate 55.