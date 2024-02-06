All sections
May 7, 2021

Slow interstate driving ends with woman's arrest

An Advance, Missouri, woman was arrested Thursday on several alleged violations. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Laina Morse, 43, was taken into custody about 2 a.m. on a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was cited for alleged driving while intoxicated, felony possession of a controlled substance ...

Southeast Missourian
An Advance, Missouri, woman was arrested Thursday on several alleged violations.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Laina Morse, 43, was taken into custody about 2 a.m. on a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was cited for alleged driving while intoxicated, felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to drive on the right-hand lane and operating a motor vehicle less than 40 miles per hour on an interstate.

She was taken to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

