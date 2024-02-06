Sixth edition of Broadway sculptures unveiled

Broadway's public art scene was refreshed as the 2019 Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit had its opening reception Thursday in downtown Cape Girardeau with a couple of the artists on hand.

The sculptures are located within nine blocks of each other along Broadway, replacing the 2018 pieces.

The sixth-sculpture exhibition was juried by Stephanie Sailer, with input from the Public Art Committee, which consists of representatives from the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, Old Town Cape Inc., City of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Missouri State University professor of sculpture Chris Wubbena and Southeast professor of painting and exhibitions coordinator Justin Henry Miller.

Arts Council of Southeast Missouri director Sara Steffens opened the event by noting how public art provides an opportunity for people to engage in conversation, adding Cape Girardeau "has gained value through public art displays."

She then introduced Sailer, who's had her own pieces represented in the exhibit before becoming a juror. Sailer's message wasn't far off from Steffens'.

"What I love about public art is that it takes the art outside of the gallery, where only a small percentage of people would actually be able to see it, and puts it outside where everyone can," Sailer said. "And perhaps in your day, you may not be paying attention to anything else outside of where you're walking until that moment in which you see a piece, and hopefully it can make you think about something or make you question."

A few of the artists attended the unveiling, including Andrew Arvanetes, whose aluminum piece "Mobile Home" is located on the southwest corner of Pacific Street and Broadway. Arvanetes said he's now had more work featured in the Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit than any other artist, noting Sailer previously held the record.

"Mind Started Rambling" is located on the southwest corner of Frederick Street and Broadway, and was created by Dylan Collins, who taught at Southeast Missouri State University in the Art Department.