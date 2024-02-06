Sixth Cape County resident dies of coronavirus

A sixth Cape Girardeau County resident’s death has been attributed to COVID-19, and county officials reported more than two dozen new cases Monday.
Officials with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center said the fatality was a person in the 70 to 79 age bracket.
The county’s total case count of the disease associated with coronavirus was 689 on Monday — 355 in Cape Girardeau, 113 in Jackson and 221 elsewhere in the county. Five hundred ninety-three of those cases involve people who have recovered from the virus.
Scott County reported 17 new cases, pushing its total to 399, with 283 recoveries and 13 deaths.
Nine new cases were reported in Perry County, Missouri (237 total, 204 recoveries, four deaths), while Bollinger County, Missouri, reported six new cases (76 total, 56 recoveries, one death). Stoddard County, Missouri, reported four new cases (230 total, 194 recoveries, nine deaths.)
In Illinois, officials with Southern Seven Health Department reported nine new cases in Union County (311 total, 198 recoveries, 20 deaths) and one new case in Alexander County (37 total, 35 recoveries, zero deaths).
