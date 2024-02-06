Sixth Cape County resident dies of coronavirus

A sixth Cape Girardeau County resident’s death has been attributed to COVID-19, and county officials reported more than two dozen new cases Monday.

Officials with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center said the fatality was a person in the 70 to 79 age bracket.

The county’s total case count of the disease associated with coronavirus was 689 on Monday — 355 in Cape Girardeau, 113 in Jackson and 221 elsewhere in the county. Five hundred ninety-three of those cases involve people who have recovered from the virus.