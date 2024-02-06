ST. LOUIS — Six inmates at the downtown St. Louis jail are facing charges related to the abduction last week of a 73-year-old jail guard.

Charging documents released Monday by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office offered insight into how the guard was taken hostage around 6 a.m. Aug. 22. He was freed by a police SWAT team more than two hours later and treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Two inmates jailed on first-degree murder charges, Eric Williams and Anthony Newberry, were outside their cells helping the guard deliver breakfast trays to other inmates, charging documents stated. Williams allegedly began punching the guard, knocking him to the ground. The document said Newberry joined the attack and the men pulled the guard to a shower area.

Newberry allegedly took the guard's cell keys and began unlocking "all the cells in the pod," charging documents stated. Dozens of inmates left their cells.

Inmates Paul Mondaine and Earnest Lyons moved the guard to a table inside the pod, where he was handcuffed and had his legs shackled, documents stated. Newberry and Richard Bolden III smashed televisions, and inmates used pieces taken from the TVs, along with broom and mop handles, to make weapons, according to the documents.

Mondaine allegedly used one of the handmade weapons, held it near the guard, and told him, "I'll cut your throat if they come in here."