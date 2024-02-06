Six coronavirus deaths reported in region

Six COVID-19-related deaths were reported by area health officials Friday.

The deaths from the disease related to coronavirus came in the same week regional officials attributed nine other deaths to the virus.

Four of the newly reported fatalities were Cape Girardeau County residents -- one in the 50-59 age bracket, two 70-79 and one 90-99 -- making the county's death toll from the virus 44. The other two deaths involved Perry County, Missouri, residents. Nine residents have died from the virus in Perry County.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 71 new virus cases (39 Thursday and 32 Friday), pushing the county's total number of virus cases to 2,577, while 2,003 county residents have recovered.

Five new virus cases were reported in the county's long-term care facilities (251 total cases, 131 recoveries, 31 deaths).

Perry County officials reported 36 new cases (856 total cases, 801 recoveries).

Scott County reported 34 new virus cases (1,303 total cases, 940 recoveries, 20 deaths).