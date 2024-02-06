Sitting senator, newcomer face off for Cape House seat

__In the August 4 primary, Missouri became the 38th state to approve Medicaid expansion to more low-income adults. One estimate says a quarter of a million more Missourians can now choose to be covered by government health insurance as soon as July 2021. Where did you stand on the issue?__

Leighton: Medicaid expansion is my primary stumping point as a candidate. Missourians voted for it by a 53% margin, but I think the people's will is going to be frustrated by Governor Parson, should he win election. I don't believe he will take the steps necessary to fund the program's expansion.

Wallingford: We'll have to fund expansion. We have no choice now. I was definitely not a supporter of the issue, though, because it will wreak havoc on the state budget. Other states who have done this have not done well financially. Medicaid expansion, I'm persuaded, will cost more than has been projected and we've got to take money from somewhere to pay for it. Roads? Education? Mental health? The cuts we'll need to make won't be pretty.

__On Nov. 3, Missouri voters will also be asked to approve Amendment 3, officially known as the Redistricting Process and Criteria, Lobbying and Campaign Finance Amendment. Amendment 3 will roll back certain provisions of a previous statewide referendum passed by a 62% margin in 2018 known as Amendment 1. Amendment 1 authorized a non-partisan state demographer to re-draw legislative districts. If voters approve Amendment 3, Missouri will return to its previous system of using a governor-appointed bipartisan commission for redistricting.__

__What do you think of Amendment 3?__

Leighton: Those who support 3, like Senator Wallingford, are slapping voters in the face and ignoring the will of the majority expressed in 2018. I urge a "no" vote.

Wallingford: I hope people study this issue. If Amendment 3 doesn't pass, then we'll continue to have the state auditor, the only statewide official currently a Democrat, appoint the demographer. Amendment 1 was a way to try to turn Missouri blue, but Amendment 3 brings things back to the way they had always been before. "3" needs to pass.

__The Southeast Missourian provides a way for readers to express their opinions about stories. We have seen numerous responses suggesting Senator Wallingford's decision to attempt to return to the Missouri House after serving the maximum eight years in the Senate is a violation of the spirit of term limits. What say you both to this?__

Leighton: I think Wayne surprised his own party with his desire to "self-demote" back to the House. He has a legal right to do it but yes, it's not in the spirit of term limits for him to run now.

Wallingford: The law says you can serve a maximum of 16 years: eight in the House, eight in the Senate. I've served 10 years, meaning I can serve six more. I wonder sometimes if people can't add properly. As for self-demoting, I'm not into position, rank or title. I'm here in Jefferson City to serve the people.