All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 24, 2022

Sister of slain reality star asks: 'How can you sleep?'

ST. LOUIS -- Relatives confronted the man who fatally shot a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" when he was sentenced to 32 years in prison. "How can you sleep?" Kalyn Griggs asked Travell Anthony Hill as the 31-year-old was sentenced Thursday on two murder-for-hire charges in the the March 2016 death of Griggs' brother, Andre Montgomery. "Was the $5,000 worth it?"...

Associated Press
A customer picks up some to go food from Sweetie Pie's owner Robbie Montgomery, center, and Montgomery's son, James "Tim" Norman, right, at Sweetie Pie's on April 19, 2011, in St. Louis. A man who fatally shot a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show has been sentenced to 32 years in prison. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Travell Anthony Hill was sentenced Thursday, Oct. 20, on two murder-for-hire charges in the March 2016 death of 21-year-old Andre Montgomery. The 31-year-old Hill admitted in June to conspiring with Norman, Montgomery's uncle.
A customer picks up some to go food from Sweetie Pie's owner Robbie Montgomery, center, and Montgomery's son, James "Tim" Norman, right, at Sweetie Pie's on April 19, 2011, in St. Louis. A man who fatally shot a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show has been sentenced to 32 years in prison. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Travell Anthony Hill was sentenced Thursday, Oct. 20, on two murder-for-hire charges in the March 2016 death of 21-year-old Andre Montgomery. The 31-year-old Hill admitted in June to conspiring with Norman, Montgomery's uncle.David Carson ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, file

ST. LOUIS -- Relatives confronted the man who fatally shot a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" when he was sentenced to 32 years in prison.

"How can you sleep?" Kalyn Griggs asked Travell Anthony Hill as the 31-year-old was sentenced Thursday on two murder-for-hire charges in the the March 2016 death of Griggs' brother, Andre Montgomery. "Was the $5,000 worth it?"

Hill admitted in June, through his plea, to conspiring with Montgomery's uncle, James "Tim" Norman, who was the sole beneficiary of an insurance policy worth up to $450,000 against his 21-year-old nephew's life. He instructed a friend to pay Hill the $5,000 in cash after the killing, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Montgomery and Norman starred on "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's," a long-running OWN reality show about a family soul food business in the St. Louis area.

"We are not whole, and we never will be again," Montgomery's brother, Darren Griggs, told the court. "Andre had so much life left to live."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hill apologized to Montgomery's family during the hearing and asked U.S. District Judge John Ross for leniency. He said two of his own brothers were killed in shootings the same year he shot Montgomery.

He argued he never killed for the money, but to "protect myself." He said he has a son he has not been able to meet in person because of his incarceration.

"I've been dead inside since the day of the murder," Hill said. "I apologize to everyone in court."

The sentencing recommendation for the charges was life in prison, but the prosecution and defense had requested a 30-year sentence because Hill cooperated with authorities.

He testified against Norman, who is set to be sentenced in March after he was convicted last month of two counts of murder-for-hire and wire and mail fraud.

Another conspirator, Terica Ellis, is scheduled to be sentenced in January after pleading guilty in July to conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire. She admitted she lured Montgomery out on the street the night of the killing and told Hill his location.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City...
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for Marc...
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy