Sister of slain reality star asks: 'How can you sleep?'

ST. LOUIS -- Relatives confronted the man who fatally shot a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" when he was sentenced to 32 years in prison.

"How can you sleep?" Kalyn Griggs asked Travell Anthony Hill as the 31-year-old was sentenced Thursday on two murder-for-hire charges in the the March 2016 death of Griggs' brother, Andre Montgomery. "Was the $5,000 worth it?"

Hill admitted in June, through his plea, to conspiring with Montgomery's uncle, James "Tim" Norman, who was the sole beneficiary of an insurance policy worth up to $450,000 against his 21-year-old nephew's life. He instructed a friend to pay Hill the $5,000 in cash after the killing, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Montgomery and Norman starred on "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's," a long-running OWN reality show about a family soul food business in the St. Louis area.

"We are not whole, and we never will be again," Montgomery's brother, Darren Griggs, told the court. "Andre had so much life left to live."