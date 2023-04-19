Sip from the caffeine tour of downtown Cape

Calling all coffee lovers and early morning roamers, this event is for you. Downtown Cape Girardeau businesses will be hosting their Caffeinated in Cape event Saturday, April 22. This is the fourth year the event has taken place, thanks to Jocelyn Anderson, who started it back in 2020.

Anderson said this year she has others helping her put the event on who are really connected to downtown.

This is a local tour of coffees, teas and chocolates and downtown shops. The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. and includes samples, as well as special sales and discounts from local retail shops. It will take place rain or shine.

This year there are 12 stops for participants, with 25 different shops within the event.

"We really tried to pair up a retail business with a food business so that at each stop in the tour, you're encountering two businesses you'll get samples of something caffeine related, while being able to shop special discounts and sales," Anderson said.

For this event, participants must check in to confirm a ticket and receive a wristband, cup, map and, most important, a punch card. Attendees will fill out their punch card by getting a stamp at each stop on the tour, and posting a picture of the punch card with the #caffeinatedincape to be entered into a drawing for a prize basket with items from each business on the tour. This event is self guided so take any route you want.

Tickets are on sale now: $12 for a regular ticket, $22 for a premium ticket and $8 for a minors ticket. Premium tickets include an exclusive event coffee mug. Ticket prices will increase for day of ticket purchases.

To buy tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/caffeinated-in-cape-tickets-599733217197?aff=erelexpmlt.

Check-in is located at Catapult, 612 Broadway, with coffee samples from El Kolibri.

Stops on the tour are:

Stop 1: D Duncan Floristry.