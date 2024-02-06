All sections
NewsFebruary 6, 2020

Sikeston woman arrested after barricading self in home

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston woman was taken into police custody Wednesday after barricading herself inside her home for nearly three hours. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety chief James McMillen, the incident began at 9:35 a.m. when a passerby noticed a pile of trash burning on the front lawn of a residence on Cambridge Drive. ...

By Leonna Heuring ~ Standard Democrat
Law enforcement officers wait after deploying CS gas into the residence of a Sikeston, Missouri, woman who barricaded herself inside her home early Wednesday.
Law enforcement officers wait after deploying CS gas into the residence of a Sikeston, Missouri, woman who barricaded herself inside her home early Wednesday.Leonna Heuring ~ Standard Democrat

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston woman was taken into police custody Wednesday after barricading herself inside her home for nearly three hours.

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety chief James McMillen, the incident began at 9:35 a.m. when a passerby noticed a pile of trash burning on the front lawn of a residence on Cambridge Drive. The individual attempted to make contact with someone to offer assistance, and a woman emerged from the home with what was believed to be a gun and pointed it at the individual.

Sikeston DPS was notified of the incident and arrived on scene. The woman refused to come outside and barricaded herself inside her home, McMillen said. Tactical officers and negotiators arrived on scene, and the road was blocked to traffic. After multiple, failed negotiation attempts, law enforcement officers deployed CS gas, which is nonlethal, into the woman's home, the chief said.

At 12:17 p.m., the 54-year-old woman surrendered to police after being prompted by the gas, McMillen said. She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries after breaking out windows of her home. She is also slated to undergo a mental health assessment, and charges are pending. The woman's multiple dogs, who were in the home with her, are being cared for by PAWS.

Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Sikeston DPS Fire, Sikeston DPS detectives, Sikeston Special Operations Group, Scott County Sheriff's Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cape SWAT Team and South Scott County Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Law enforcement officers line up along Cambridge Drive on Wednesday in Sikeston, Misosuri, as they wait for a woman to emerge from her home.
Law enforcement officers line up along Cambridge Drive on Wednesday in Sikeston, Misosuri, as they wait for a woman to emerge from her home.Leonna Heuring ~ Standard Democrat
Story Tags
Local News
