Sikeston woman arrested after barricading self in home

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston woman was taken into police custody Wednesday after barricading herself inside her home for nearly three hours.

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety chief James McMillen, the incident began at 9:35 a.m. when a passerby noticed a pile of trash burning on the front lawn of a residence on Cambridge Drive. The individual attempted to make contact with someone to offer assistance, and a woman emerged from the home with what was believed to be a gun and pointed it at the individual.

Sikeston DPS was notified of the incident and arrived on scene. The woman refused to come outside and barricaded herself inside her home, McMillen said. Tactical officers and negotiators arrived on scene, and the road was blocked to traffic. After multiple, failed negotiation attempts, law enforcement officers deployed CS gas, which is nonlethal, into the woman's home, the chief said.