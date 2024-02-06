Sikeston resident receives a patent for his cross guitar

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Lynn Akins has created any number of crosses. He has built small crosses and tall crosses. There are crosses made of wood and others of metal. Some are smooth; others have rough surfaces.

Yet, of all the crosses he has created, only one is officially patented by the U.S. government.

Akins has designed and patented a guitar shaped like a cross.

According to Akins, if he is not building a cross, he is thinking about a cross design.

"For some reason, the thought just came to me, 'How cool it would be if I could build one and turn it into a guitar?'" he said. "Then it would serve two things -- to promote salvation, and by adding the guitar part to it, you attract more people to it because of the music that can be created. You have two things there working together."

Lynn Akins has received a patent for a cross guitar. His design includes the inscription, "John 3:16." Jill Bock ~ Standard Democrat

Akins said the design of his cross guitar is basically similar to the many crosses he makes. It is built from oak, because he likes the grain of the wood and its durability.

Once the woodwork was completed, he turned the piece over to Michael Williamson of Jackson. Williamson put the hardware in place, completing the guitar.

While Akins doesn't play guitar (he jokes he can't even play the radio), he has had others give the instrument a try.

"I've had a least a dozen different people play it. I haven't had anybody say that they didn't like it; everybody that plays it seems to like it," he said.

Akins explained he sought a patent to retain control of his idea. He acknowledged guitars often are created from other items and different shapes.