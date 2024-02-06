Sikeston police officer charged with sex crimes

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer was terminated Friday after being charged with rape and child molestation.

Brian Robinson, 32, was charged Friday morning with first-degree statutory rape, three counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of first-degree child molestation.

Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott said Robinson was arrested Thursday and charges were filed Friday morning. The investigation, being conducted by the Missouri Highway Patrol and Scott County Sheriff's Office, is ongoing.

Robinson is being held in the Scott County Jail.