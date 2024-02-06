Sikeston officials plan events for next year's solar eclipse

SIKESTON, Mo. — Sikeston will be in the path of totality for the upcoming solar eclipse in less than a year, making it one of the best viewing locations in the country.

Sikeston residents are encouraged to mark their calendars for "Total Eclipse of the Park 2024", which will take place April 8 and will feature a variety of festivities.

According to Kathy Medley, executive vice president of the Sikeston Regional Chamber and Convention and Visitors Bureau, there will be events all weekend in Sikeston leading up to the eclipse Monday, April 8.

Medley mentioned that "Cosmic Pickleball", a midnight pickleball event with glow-in-the-dark balls, and "Moonlight Madness", a shopping event in downtown Sikeston, are two activities they have planned so far.

"Other events include the Sikeston Jaycee Crawfish Boil and Music Festival and Movie in the Park," Medley said.

An eclipse committee, according to Medley, is preparing various events and activities. Medley said the Sikeston Convention and Visitors Bureau established the eclipse committee in 2022 to start making preparations for the total solar eclipse.

"The Missouri Astronomical Society started a Missouri Task Force in 2022 to help communities along the path of totality prepare for the public's interest and to highlight community activities," Medley said.

Medley said she participates in the virtual meetings along with other communities in the path of totality.

"They have been very helpful with information and ideas for our committee," Medley said.

According to Medley, the majority of the activities will take place at the Sikeston Sports Complex and at the rodeo grounds.