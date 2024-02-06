Sikeston officials plan events for next year's solar eclipse

SIKESTON, Mo. — Sikeston will be in the path of totality for the upcoming solar eclipse in less than a year, making it one of the best viewing locations in the country.
Sikeston residents are encouraged to mark their calendars for "Total Eclipse of the Park 2024", which will take place April 8 and will feature a variety of festivities.
According to Kathy Medley, executive vice president of the Sikeston Regional Chamber and Convention and Visitors Bureau, there will be events all weekend in Sikeston leading up to the eclipse Monday, April 8.
Medley mentioned that "Cosmic Pickleball", a midnight pickleball event with glow-in-the-dark balls, and "Moonlight Madness", a shopping event in downtown Sikeston, are two activities they have planned so far.
"Other events include the Sikeston Jaycee Crawfish Boil and Music Festival and Movie in the Park," Medley said.
An eclipse committee, according to Medley, is preparing various events and activities. Medley said the Sikeston Convention and Visitors Bureau established the eclipse committee in 2022 to start making preparations for the total solar eclipse.
"The Missouri Astronomical Society started a Missouri Task Force in 2022 to help communities along the path of totality prepare for the public's interest and to highlight community activities," Medley said.
Medley said she participates in the virtual meetings along with other communities in the path of totality.
"They have been very helpful with information and ideas for our committee," Medley said.
According to Medley, the majority of the activities will take place at the Sikeston Sports Complex and at the rodeo grounds.
"Our flat terrain makes Sikeston an ideal place to view and observe the eclipse," Medley said. "The large area makes an ideal staging place for the public to come and view the eclipse."
Medley said food trucks will be available, and Reid Howell of KYMO Radio will conduct a live remote and countdown from the recreation complex on the day of the eclipse.
Medley added there will be public signage encouraging people to tune into KYMO for eclipse-themed music programming and the countdown.
Medley said they have received a large number of inquiries regarding the eclipse, as well as requests for hotel and event information from travelers.
"From what we are experiencing and have heard from other communities, there is a lot of interest from around the country," Medley said.
With Sikeston in the path of totality for the upcoming solar eclipse in 2024, Medley expressed how significant it will be for Sikeston and the community.
"The eclipse will be a national news topic, and it is a great time to show off our community," Medley said. "The eclipse committee's goal is to have lots of activities and events for visitors to enjoy that weekend and to help make this a fun, educational and memorable event for the Sikeston community."
According to Medley, activities and events are being finalized and will be shared on social media and through their office.
Medley said the Sikeston Regional Chamber and Convention and Visitors Bureau will sell eclipse glasses and T-shirts to commemorate the event.
To keep up to date on all of the activities and events, visit www.sikeston.net/tourism or the Sikeston Convention and Visitors Bureau Facebook event page.
