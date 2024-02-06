SIKESTON, Mo. -- Longtime structural and flooding issues at Sikeston Fire Station No. 2 have prompted officials to pursue a replacement.

At Monday's Sikeston City Council meeting, council members accepted the five-year capital improvement plan. Accepting the plan does not allocate funds to any projects, but does rank projects in the order in which city officials deem important. A new fire station tops that list.

"Our No. 1-ranked project by far is the replacement of Fire Station No. 2," said Sikeston City Manager Jon Douglass while presenting the capital improvement plan to the Council. "It's been coming up for several years."

Douglass said the fire station has two major problems with one being structural issues. The building is not earthquake resilient.

"We have major concerns about the ability of the roof to withstand a significant earthquake without falling in and also the front wall of the building," Douglass said.

Inside the building there are vertical cracks on the side walls near the front of the building and outside there are cracks where the bricks are separating. It also appears the front wall is tilting out towards the street.

The second major problem is flooding, something that has plagued the building for some time.

"We have pictures of the front bay doors closed with a foot of water up against those door," Douglass said. "And in most of those events like that they will simply open those bay doors and let water flow through off of Main Street through the fire station and out the back and down the hill."

Groundwater is also an issue and with any significant rain storm as the water table rises the living quarters toward the back of the fire station takes on water.

"It's not a good situation," Douglass said. "We've done a lot of repairs to the building. Nothing will keep that water out as long as the water table rises up and it seeps through the walls and the floor."