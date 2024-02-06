SIKESTON, Mo. -- There came a point that Anna Catherine DeHart wanted to give up music.

"I graduated from college and I hit a point in my life like any other 22-year-old at the time, not really knowing what I wanted to do," DeHart said. "I got a job -- a 'big-girl job,' as they say -- and kind of got on that path. I just thought I was done with music. I love it, but it just wasn't working out."

Sort of as a last hurrah, the Sikeston native, who's hit stages all across Southeast Missouri since she was 11 years old, decided to take a shot -- a big shot -- on the biggest platform she's ever came across.

She auditioned in St. Louis for the NBC TV show "The Voice" in June and the rest, as DeHart put it, "is on television."

DeHart made it through the third round of blind auditions during Oct. 2's broadcast, joining country-music star Blake Shelton's team. She's one of seven singers to be a part of Team Blake so far.

"It's been one of the craziest experiences I've ever had," DeHart said. "I've said it so many times that you never think that coming from a small town in Southeast Missouri that you'll ever be on a stage like that."

Though anticipated by local fans to see one of their hometown talents take the stage on national TV, DeHart's appearance on the show was short.

The Belmont University graduate was part of a 42-second, blind-audition montage that featured two other singers. DeHart's brief portion showed a clip of her singing "I Could Use A Love Song" and Shelton complimenting the singer's voice.

"Your voice is so pointed," Shelton said on the show. "It's like a knife cutting through the room."

What viewers didn't see on TV, DeHart can't get out of her mind.

Her audition began with a moment to herself. Thinking about stepping away from the music business to now reaching a stage shared with music superstars Shelton, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson and Adam Levine was surreal, she said.

"When I finally got to that stage, I just kind of stood there," DeHart said. "I just basked in the moment before the music started just to really take it in and hold that moment so I could remember that. I never thought I'd get to be there, and to get there was pretty awesome.

"You can't ask for a better experience than singing in front of four people who have so much experience in this industry," DeHart added. "Just to get their advice, even if a chair didn't turn, to be able to get their feedback is more than anything I thought I'd be able to have."

To get the chance at advancing through the singing competition, one of the four star judges must like what they hear rather than see. If they do, a button on a swivel chair will spin them around to face the singer, who's judged solely by his or her voice, hence the blind audition.

Once her song began, DeHart fell into an old habit of shutting her eyes while notes from one of country music's top hits poured onto a stage at Universal Studios in Hollywood, California. The song continued as DeHart, hoping to see a chair spin her way, was disappointed at first glance.

"I opened my eyes and nobody had turned around," DeHart said. "I was like, 'OK, not going to get a chair turned. That's fine. It's just cool to be up here.'"

But once she closed her eyes again, she heard the crowd wail. The cheers instantly led to another peek at the judges.

"I opened my eyes and there was Blake Shelton staring at me," DeHart said.