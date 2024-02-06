Sikeston man facing charges for choking, punching woman

Officers conducted an investigation and learned Smith had an outstanding warrant for assault out of DuPage County, Illinois.

"Officers began searching the area and trying to locate Mr. Smith when DPS received a call from the victim that Mr. Smith was back at the residence, trying to get inside," Rowe said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw Smith walking near the residence, and he took off running when he saw the officers, Rowe said. A short time later, Smith was located hiding in a tree line and arrested, he said.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety, and Smith is to have no contact with the victim.

Smith waived his formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty Wednesday. He posted bond, and a counsel status hearing is scheduled for June 7 in Scott County.