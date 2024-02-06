Sikeston man facing charges for choking, punching woman

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston man faces felony charges after allegedly choking and punching a woman.
Lee Oscar Smith, 27, is charged in Scott County with felony second-degree domestic assault and felony resisting with the arrest for a felony, according to online court records.
At 6 a.m. May 15, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to a residence in Sikeston in reference to a domestic assault, according to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer for DPS.
"The victim told officers Lee Smith had choked and punched her," Rowe said. "The victim said she then called DPS, and Mr. Smith left before officers arrived on scene."
Officers conducted an investigation and learned Smith had an outstanding warrant for assault out of DuPage County, Illinois.
"Officers began searching the area and trying to locate Mr. Smith when DPS received a call from the victim that Mr. Smith was back at the residence, trying to get inside," Rowe said.
When officers arrived on the scene, they saw Smith walking near the residence, and he took off running when he saw the officers, Rowe said. A short time later, Smith was located hiding in a tree line and arrested, he said.
Bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety, and Smith is to have no contact with the victim.
Smith waived his formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty Wednesday. He posted bond, and a counsel status hearing is scheduled for June 7 in Scott County.
