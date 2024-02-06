Sikeston man faces six federal charges for Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Nicholas L. Kennedy of Sikeston, Missouri, appeared in federal court Wednesday in Cape Girardeau facing charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Kennedy, 41, has six charges against him — disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; obstruction of an official proceeding; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building; obstruction of an official proceeding; disorderly conduct in a capitol building; and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.
Details on Kennedy’s charges have not been released.
Kennedy has previously faced four criminal charges in Missouri.
According to court records, Kennedy once allegedly operated a motor vehicle without a valid license and allegedly fraudulently obtained a certificate or license. Other charges include allegedly possessing up to 35 grams of marijuana; and allegedly pursuing, taking, possessing or disposing of wildlife illegally.
A violent mob invaded the U.S. Capitol on the day Congress convened to certify results from the 2020 presidential election. Lawmakers eventually returned to their respective chambers and certified the results in the early morning of Jan. 7, paving the way for the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Events of that day are the subject of an ongoing investigation in the U.S. House.
More than 570 people have been charged with crimes relating to the attack on the Capitol.
The Southeast Missourian will update this story as it develops.
