Sikeston man faces six federal charges for Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Nicholas L. Kennedy of Sikeston, Missouri, appeared in federal court Wednesday in Cape Girardeau facing charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Kennedy, 41, has six charges against him — disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; obstruction of an official proceeding; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building; obstruction of an official proceeding; disorderly conduct in a capitol building; and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

Details on Kennedy’s charges have not been released.

Kennedy has previously faced four criminal charges in Missouri.