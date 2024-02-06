All sections
May 13, 2021

Sikeston man dies in crash; woman arrested for leaving scene

Southeast Missourian
A 30-year-old Sikeston, Misouri, man died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 on Tuesday afternoon.

The Missuri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Cadarious Buckner.

Buckner was southbound near the 87 mile marker when his 2012 Chrysler 300 collided with a 2001 Ford Taurus driven by Karmillia Smith, 20, of Sikeston. Buckner’s vehicle left the right side of the roadway, hit an embankment and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Scott County Coroner Scott Branum.

A Highway Patrol arrest report shows Smith was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, failure to drive on the right side of the highway (resulting in a crash), operating a motor vehicle wthout a valid license and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

