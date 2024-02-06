Sikeston man dies in crash; woman arrested for leaving scene

Buckner was southbound near the 87 mile marker when his 2012 Chrysler 300 collided with a 2001 Ford Taurus driven by Karmillia Smith, 20, of Sikeston. Buckner’s vehicle left the right side of the roadway, hit an embankment and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Scott County Coroner Scott Branum.

A Highway Patrol arrest report shows Smith was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, failure to drive on the right side of the highway (resulting in a crash), operating a motor vehicle wthout a valid license and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.