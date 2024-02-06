All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 24, 2019

Sikeston man back in custody after failing to appear in court

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston, Missouri, man facing multiple felony charges who failed to appear in court earlier this month was apprehended by police late Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. According to Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell, about 10 p.m. Wednesday an officer was at Huck's gas station in Cape Girardeau where he spotted Lamar Tyrone Johnson getting fuel...

Standard Democrat
Lamar Johnson
Lamar Johnson

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston, Missouri, man facing multiple felony charges who failed to appear in court earlier this month was apprehended by police late Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell, about 10 p.m. Wednesday an officer was at Huck's gas station in Cape Girardeau where he spotted Lamar Tyrone Johnson getting fuel.

The officer immediately contacted police in Cape Girardeau. Police pulled Johnson over as he left the Huck's and took him into custody, Ferrell confirmed Thursday.

"We appreciate how well all of the law enforcement agencies worked together to bring this man back into custody to finish facing his charges," Ferrell said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Johnson had previously been in custody in Mississippi County following a revocation of a suspended sentence. Online court records state Johnson violated the conditions of his probation and was re-sentenced to 13 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Before Johnson could be transferred to prison, however, he first had to be tried in Scott County on multiple felony assault charges relating to a 2018 incident in Sikeston.

According to online court records, Johnson was granted a bond of $75,000 cash or surety. He posted bail April 27 and was released from the Scott County Jail. He was due back in court at 9 a.m. June 13, but Johnson failed to appear.

Following Johnson's failure to appear in court, both Scott and Mississippi counties issued warrants for Johnson's arrest.

Once Johnson is tried on the Scott County charges, he will be transferred back to Mississippi County where he will be taken to the Missouri Department of Corrections, Ferrell said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 14
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by ...
NewsOct. 14
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog...
NewsOct. 14
Police report 10-15-24
NewsOct. 14
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during M...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 14
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work; nighttime repairs will reduce NB US 61 in Cape
NewsOct. 11
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work; nighttime repairs will reduce NB US 61 in Cape
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy