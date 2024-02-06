Sikeston man back in custody after failing to appear in court

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston, Missouri, man facing multiple felony charges who failed to appear in court earlier this month was apprehended by police late Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell, about 10 p.m. Wednesday an officer was at Huck's gas station in Cape Girardeau where he spotted Lamar Tyrone Johnson getting fuel.

The officer immediately contacted police in Cape Girardeau. Police pulled Johnson over as he left the Huck's and took him into custody, Ferrell confirmed Thursday.

"We appreciate how well all of the law enforcement agencies worked together to bring this man back into custody to finish facing his charges," Ferrell said.