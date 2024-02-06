Sikeston man back in custody after failing to appear in court

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston, Missouri, man facing multiple felony charges who failed to appear in court earlier this month was apprehended by police late Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.
According to Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell, about 10 p.m. Wednesday an officer was at Huck's gas station in Cape Girardeau where he spotted Lamar Tyrone Johnson getting fuel.
The officer immediately contacted police in Cape Girardeau. Police pulled Johnson over as he left the Huck's and took him into custody, Ferrell confirmed Thursday.
"We appreciate how well all of the law enforcement agencies worked together to bring this man back into custody to finish facing his charges," Ferrell said.
Johnson had previously been in custody in Mississippi County following a revocation of a suspended sentence. Online court records state Johnson violated the conditions of his probation and was re-sentenced to 13 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Before Johnson could be transferred to prison, however, he first had to be tried in Scott County on multiple felony assault charges relating to a 2018 incident in Sikeston.
According to online court records, Johnson was granted a bond of $75,000 cash or surety. He posted bail April 27 and was released from the Scott County Jail. He was due back in court at 9 a.m. June 13, but Johnson failed to appear.
Following Johnson's failure to appear in court, both Scott and Mississippi counties issued warrants for Johnson's arrest.
Once Johnson is tried on the Scott County charges, he will be transferred back to Mississippi County where he will be taken to the Missouri Department of Corrections, Ferrell said.
