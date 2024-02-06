SIKESTON, Mo. — A Sikeston man is in custody and faces multiple felony charges following a standoff with police early Monday, Feb. 6, in Sikeston.

Philip Joshua Swift, 37, is charged with three counts of first-degree assault-special victim; one count of first-degree assault; three counts of endangering the welfare of a child; armed criminal action; two counts of unlawful use of a weapon; unlawful use of a firearm; and resisting/interfering with arrest of a felon, according to online court records.

Shortly after midnight, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to the 100 block of Pine Street in reference to a report of an assault. Officers began investigating the incident and were able to locate the suspect, who was identified as Swift, at his apartment at 600 Pine St., said Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer for Sikeston DPS.

"Once at the apartment, two juvenile victims were located outside the building in visible distress. They informed officers Swift was in possession of a firearm and another juvenile victim was inside the apartment asleep," Rowe said.

While outside the apartment, officers heard one gunshot come from inside the apartment, Rowe said. Officers approached the front door, forced entry was made into the apartment, and they located the juvenile victim inside the apartment asleep.