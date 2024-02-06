SIKESTON, Mo. — A Sikeston man is in custody and faces multiple felony charges following a standoff with police early Monday, Feb. 6, in Sikeston.
Philip Joshua Swift, 37, is charged with three counts of first-degree assault-special victim; one count of first-degree assault; three counts of endangering the welfare of a child; armed criminal action; two counts of unlawful use of a weapon; unlawful use of a firearm; and resisting/interfering with arrest of a felon, according to online court records.
Shortly after midnight, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to the 100 block of Pine Street in reference to a report of an assault. Officers began investigating the incident and were able to locate the suspect, who was identified as Swift, at his apartment at 600 Pine St., said Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer for Sikeston DPS.
"Once at the apartment, two juvenile victims were located outside the building in visible distress. They informed officers Swift was in possession of a firearm and another juvenile victim was inside the apartment asleep," Rowe said.
While outside the apartment, officers heard one gunshot come from inside the apartment, Rowe said. Officers approached the front door, forced entry was made into the apartment, and they located the juvenile victim inside the apartment asleep.
Rowe said Swift began yelling from within a bedroom in the apartment at the officers to leave. Officers ushered the juvenile out the front door and down the stairwell to safety.
"As the juvenile was being removed from the apartment, Swift fired several more shots inside the apartment and officers retreated out of the apartment ushering the juvenile victim to safety," Rowe said. "Swift began yelling at officers and shut the front door to the apartment and began barricading himself inside."
The Sikeston Special Operations Group, or SOG, was deployed to the scene and attempted to negotiate Swift's surrender, Rowe said. Once SOG was on scene, officers began to evacuate all the tenants of the building and assisted them to a safe location.
After hours of unsuccessful negotiations, members of SOG forced entry into the apartment. Swift was located in a bedroom and with a six-shot revolver and six spent shell casings in the cylinder. He was taken into custody without further incident.
Assisting Sikeston DPS were Scott County Sheriff's Office, New Madrid County Sheriff's Office and South Scott County Ambulance District.
There is no bond set for Swift, and he is being held at the Scott County jail in Benton, Missouri.
