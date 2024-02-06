All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 5, 2017

Sikeston junior-high students accused of taking loaded gun to school

SIKESTON, Mo. — Two Sikeston teenagers were arrested after authorities said they learned they had brought a loaded gun to school. At 8:43 a.m. Thursday, a Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer went to Sikeston Junior High School about a meeting with a parent, according to department reports...

Standard Democrat

SIKESTON, Mo. — Two Sikeston teenagers were arrested after authorities said they learned they had brought a loaded gun to school.

At 8:43 a.m. Thursday, a Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer went to Sikeston Junior High School about a meeting with a parent, according to department reports.

The parent said his son used his lunch money to buy a green, leafy substance from another student. The parent also said his .22-caliber revolver was stolen Wednesday night.

The parent said his son had admitted to taking the gun a couple weeks ago from their home.

The officer called the parent’s child in to the school office. The juvenile said he thought the officer wanted to talk to him because he brought a loaded gun to school two weeks ago.

The juvenile said he kept it in his backpack during the school day and gave the gun to another student on the bus ride home, the report stated.

The DPS officer talked to the second juvenile who said he had a gun at school. When the officer asked how he got the gun, the juvenile repeated the same story. The student told the officer he knew the gun was loaded.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Both juveniles said the second juvenile’s adult brother has the gun.

The two 13-year-old juveniles were arrested and taken to the Department of Public Safety, where they were booked before being taken to the Mississippi County Juvenile Detention Center in Charleston, Missouri.

According to a Sikeston School District policy that deals with students and weapons in school, “any student who brings or possesses a weapon ... on school property will be suspended from school for at least one calendar year or expelled and will be referred to the appropriate legal authorities.”

Sikeston schools superintendent Tom Williams said he cannot comment about student matters, but he commended junior-high staff for taking appropriate action.

“The junior-high administrative staff followed the policy and procedure in dealing with this incident and made sure that everyone was in a safe place and the situation was contained,” Williams said.

Pertinent address:

510 W. Lindenwood Ave., Sikeston, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior prope...
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commis...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 18
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy