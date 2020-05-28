All sections
NewsMay 28, 2020

Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo is still on schedule for August

SIKESTON, Mo. — Planning is still on schedule for the 2020 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. Despite the recent coronavirus pandemic occurrences, rodeo chairman Travis Deere said he still plans on everyone showing up and putting on a quality show in August. He did add there will be guidelines...

By Alex Wallner ~ Standard Democrat
Chance Masters rides a bronco during the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo on Aug. 7 in Sikeston, Missouri.
Chance Masters rides a bronco during the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo on Aug. 7 in Sikeston, Missouri.Southeast Missourian file

SIKESTON, Mo. — Planning is still on schedule for the 2020 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo.

Despite the recent coronavirus pandemic occurrences, rodeo chairman Travis Deere said he still plans on everyone showing up and putting on a quality show in August. He did add there will be guidelines.

“Right now, it’s pretty much the same as the Crawfish Boil, where we’re in contact with our county health officials, but also some contacts in Jefferson City, to make sure we’re adhering to what the governor says and what the State of Missouri says,” Deere said. “I’m sure there will be challenges, in terms of extra hand-washing stations, sanitizers, masks, gloves, and stuff like that, that we can easily implement.

“I know with the [Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association], they’ve added regulations, and now we’ll be sanitizing the chutes. Our gatemen will probably have masks and gloves on, so we’re not only trying to protect our patrons but also protect our competitors.”

A staple in the Sikeston community for the past 60 years, the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo brings people together for a week of live entertainment and action.

Additionally, giving back to the community that makes this rodeo happen, is what makes the staff keep going, no matter the circumstances, Deere said.

“We hold this rodeo to raise funds to give back to organizations that improve this community,” Deere said. “It means a lot to a lot of organizations and a lot of people that benefit and can use help for those organizations. We take it as a big responsibility. It’s such a tradition in this community, and ultimately its success lies in the faith and involvement of the community. The community takes it up and is proud of our rodeo, and that’s what we try to do — make them proud.

“That’s what the key to the rodeo is. Moving forward, as we get closer to the rodeo, we’re going to be as clear as we can be and transparent as we can be.”

Deere said that, for now, the entertainment and professionals on the schedule are still planning to perform.

