Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo is still on schedule for August

SIKESTON, Mo. — Planning is still on schedule for the 2020 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo.

Despite the recent coronavirus pandemic occurrences, rodeo chairman Travis Deere said he still plans on everyone showing up and putting on a quality show in August. He did add there will be guidelines.

“Right now, it’s pretty much the same as the Crawfish Boil, where we’re in contact with our county health officials, but also some contacts in Jefferson City, to make sure we’re adhering to what the governor says and what the State of Missouri says,” Deere said. “I’m sure there will be challenges, in terms of extra hand-washing stations, sanitizers, masks, gloves, and stuff like that, that we can easily implement.

“I know with the [Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association], they’ve added regulations, and now we’ll be sanitizing the chutes. Our gatemen will probably have masks and gloves on, so we’re not only trying to protect our patrons but also protect our competitors.”