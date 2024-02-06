Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo announces entertainers

The 67th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo set for Aug. 7 through 10 will feature rodeo chutes, bullfighting and performances by country-music artists Morgan Wallen, Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, Aaron Tippin, Jake Owen and Midland.

Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen Submitted

Country music up-and-comer Wallen takes the stage as the first musical performance of the week during Sikeston Community Night on Aug. 7.

“Morgan Wallen’s hit ‘Up Down,’ featuring Florida Georgia Line, was last summer’s anthem,” said Rodeo chairman Kris Eastwood in a news release. “From fishing all day to partying in the country to living for Friday, that song and Wallen’s other chart-toppers fit Rodeo fans perfectly. ... He belongs at the Rodeo.”

Wallen grew up in Tennessee singing to his preacher father’s congregation, auditioned for “The Voice” TV show in 2014 and gained a following before leaving the show. He moved to Nashville, Tennessee, in 2015, and in less than a year was signed to Big Loud Records, according to the release.

“The songs I wrote came from the heart, and I don’t really pay attention to what’s going on outside of what I’m doing. I just try to stick to what I know and what I love,” Wallen said in the release.

Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin

Sammy Kershaw Submitted

Along with bullfighting, Roots and Boots Tour artists Kershaw, Raye and Tippin will perform Aug. 8.

Collin Raye Submitted

Eastwood described the night as “Triple Threat Thursday,” with “three of the biggest names in country music history.”

Aaron Tippin Submitted

Each artist will have a set of his own, and they’ll perform a few songs together, Eastwood said in the release.

And because this year’s rodeo features three top-performers instead of one, the Aug. 8 concert will be longer than usual, according to Eastwood.

“Fans will no doubt get their money’s worth,” Eastwood said.