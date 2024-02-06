Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo announces entertainers

The 67th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo set for Aug. 7 through 10 will feature rodeo chutes, bullfighting and performances by country-music artists Morgan Wallen, Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, Aaron Tippin, Jake Owen and Midland.
Country music up-and-comer Wallen takes the stage as the first musical performance of the week during Sikeston Community Night on Aug. 7.
“Morgan Wallen’s hit ‘Up Down,’ featuring Florida Georgia Line, was last summer’s anthem,” said Rodeo chairman Kris Eastwood in a news release. “From fishing all day to partying in the country to living for Friday, that song and Wallen’s other chart-toppers fit Rodeo fans perfectly. ... He belongs at the Rodeo.”
Wallen grew up in Tennessee singing to his preacher father’s congregation, auditioned for “The Voice” TV show in 2014 and gained a following before leaving the show. He moved to Nashville, Tennessee, in 2015, and in less than a year was signed to Big Loud Records, according to the release.
“The songs I wrote came from the heart, and I don’t really pay attention to what’s going on outside of what I’m doing. I just try to stick to what I know and what I love,” Wallen said in the release.
Along with bullfighting, Roots and Boots Tour artists Kershaw, Raye and Tippin will perform Aug. 8.
Eastwood described the night as “Triple Threat Thursday,” with “three of the biggest names in country music history.”
Each artist will have a set of his own, and they’ll perform a few songs together, Eastwood said in the release.
And because this year’s rodeo features three top-performers instead of one, the Aug. 8 concert will be longer than usual, according to Eastwood.
“Fans will no doubt get their money’s worth,” Eastwood said.
Multiplatinum-album artist Kershaw’s “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful” will be recognizable by fans. His other chart-topping singles include “I Can’t Reach Her Anymore” in 1994, “Third Rate Romance” in 1994 and “Love of My Life” through 1997 and 1998.
Raye is known for his emotional ballads and heartfelt lyrics, and more than 30 of Tippin’s singles have charted on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
The final rounds of bullfighting and a performance by multiple chart-topping singer-songwriter Owen are slated for Aug. 9.
With seven No. 1 songs to his name, “Down To The Honkytonk” follows Owen’s fastest-rising career No. 1 single, “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” the release stated.
“Owen is one of the more contemporary artists we’ve brought to Sikeston,” Eastwood said in the release. “He brings a ‘beachy vibe’ to the stage, which will be fun for those of us who don’t make it to the coast often.”
Owen’s first album produced three singles that reached the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and “Don’t Think I Can’t Love You” from his second album “Easy Does It” hit No. 2.
Owen has also toured with Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley and Keith Urban.
Grammy-nominated country music trio Midland from Texas — Mark Wystrach, Jess Carson and Cameron Duddy — take the stage for the rodeo finale Aug. 10, which also marks the return of Domestic Violence Awareness Night.
“Anyone who’s a fan of The Eagles or George Strait is going to instantly connect with Midland,” Eastwood said in the release. “They’re an incredible mix of traditional country and country-rock. We expect to see them skyrocketing to absolute stardom in the coming years.”
According to the release, Midland received two Grammy nominations in 2018 for “Drinkin’ Problem,” and in the same year, the Academy of Country Music presented Midland with the Best New Vocal Duo Or Group award.
jhartwig@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3632
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.