Sikeston is at center of COVID surge

ST. LOUIS -- The epicenter of Missouri's COVID-19 outbreak has shifted to the state's southeast, and no place is getting hit harder than Sikeston.

The town of 16,000 residents about 145 miles south of St. Louis sits in Scott and New Madrid counties. State tracking Thursday showed those counties had the worst rates of new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days. Eight of the nine hardest-hit counties over the past week are in the southeastern corner of the state.

Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston posted on Facebook it had just six people hospitalized with COVID-19 in June. That number rose to 21 in July and 79 in August. The first six days of September saw 20 patients already, including six in intensive care and two on ventilators. None of the 20 patients were vaccinated, the hospital said.

Scott County alone reported 263 new cases over the seven-day period as of Tuesday, and a testing positivity rate of more than 30%. Missouri's positivity rate is 11.4%.

The delta variant of the coronavirus first hit Missouri in the Southwest of the state in June.

The Missouri COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday cited 1,608 newly confirmed cases and 27 new deaths statewide. Missouri has recorded 644,791 confirmed cases and 10,841 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

In the Kansas City area, Jackson County officials say they will take the extraordinary step of seeking a court order to close an eatery refusing to comply with the county's mask requirement.