Sikeston DPS to get new pumper, equipment

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston Department of Public Safety will be getting a new fire engine along with new rescue equipment and a new report management system.

On Monday, Sikeston City Council approved the purchase of a 2022 E-One Cyclone Rescue Pumper for $928,000. The money for the purchase was allotted from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, of which Sikeston DPS was allowed $1 million to spend on new apparatus.

Sikeston DPS Capt. Derick Wheetley said the time is now to buy the pumper as costs are increasing 13% a quarter.

While the purchase was approved, it will be some time before the pumper arrives. Wheetley said three weeks ago it was expected in 16 months and now it is about 19 months from delivery.

"The issue with that, they claim, is for chassis and wiring harness," Wheetley said.

When the pumper does arrive, it will be housed at Station 2 and run a primary crew to every call.

"That truck is ran a lot," Wheetley said.

The current pumper at Station 2 will move to Station 3 and the pumper at Station 3, which is a 1992 pumper, will be kept as a reserve by DPS which will help with the City's ISO rating.