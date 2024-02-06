All sections
July 18, 2018

Sikeston Council approves resolution to support construction of interchange

SIKESTON, Mo. -- The City of Sikeston is showing its support to further efforts of getting Interstate 57 built, which would run from Chicago all the way through Arkansas. At Monday's special city council meeting, a resolution was approved supporting construction of a new interchange at the intersection of South Ingram Road and Highway 60/future I-57 in Sikeston. ...

Standard Democrat

SIKESTON, Mo. -- The City of Sikeston is showing its support to further efforts of getting Interstate 57 built, which would run from Chicago all the way through Arkansas.

At Monday's special city council meeting, a resolution was approved supporting construction of a new interchange at the intersection of South Ingram Road and Highway 60/future I-57 in Sikeston. The resolution will be presented to the Transportation Advisory Committee of the Bootheel Regional Planning Commission in hopes of making this a high-priority project for the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Currently, I-57 stretches from Chicago to Sikeston and supporters believe completion of the project will spur economic development in the area.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

