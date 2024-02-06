Sikeston cancels prom, moves forward with June 11 graduation

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston R-6 officials have decided to cancel prom but will continue to move forward with plans for graduation next month.

The announcement was made by Sikeston High School Head Principal Doyle Noe and Sikeston R-6 Superintendent Dr. Tony Robinson via a video posted on social media. A letter by Noe was also posted on the district's official Facebook page.

"I want to thank you for your patience and flexibility as we have dealt with the impact of this pandemic on our schools, our students and our community," Robinson said in the video. "One thing we have tried to do is provide some experiences, take care of our students and families by feeding them, by educating them as best possible with the resource we have, and we appreciate your support throughout all of that.

He continued: "So one thing we are excited to share today is we will be able to provide a graduation ceremony for our seniors. We know our students and our seniors have endured a lot, and this is just a great milestone that we will be able to provide to our seniors and to our families in our community."

Robinson then turned it over to Noe, who detailed the announcement.

"We have been in close communication with local and county health officials and have continued to monitor state guidelines and recommendations," Noe said. "We have had multiple conversations with local officials regarding our ability to host a prom-type event for our seniors while ensuring the health and safety of all involved. Based on all of this information, unfortunately, we do not have the ability to host this event safely and, therefore, must cancel prom for the year."

Prom will not be re-scheduled, the principal said.

"This is not a decision that was made in haste and a conclusion I did not want to come to," Noe said. "However, I feel that this decision is necessary, and I would be acting irresponsibly to move forward with this event given our current climate and an uncertain future."

Plans to host a June 11 graduation, which was originally scheduled for May 7, will continue to move forward.

"When I released a statement on April 14 postponing graduation from May 7 to June 11, it was my hope and intention to provide a formal-type ceremony for as many graduates as possible and their immediate families," Noe said. "Today, I am pleased to announce that we will be able to do just that with some restrictions in place. Once again, we have been in close communication with local and county health officials and have continued to monitor state guidelines and recommendations."