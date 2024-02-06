All sections
NewsMay 5, 2023

Sikeston authorities investigate shooting

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Thursday afternoon, May 4, in Sikeston. At about 2:15 p.m. Thursday, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to Malone and Southwest streets in reference to multiple calls stating a subject was shot, according to DPS. Upon arrival, officers found one male with a gunshot wound to his back. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and an investigation is underway...

Standard Democrat

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Thursday afternoon, May 4, in Sikeston.

At about 2:15 p.m. Thursday, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to Malone and Southwest streets in reference to multiple calls stating a subject was shot, according to DPS. Upon arrival, officers found one male with a gunshot wound to his back. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and an investigation is underway.

Authorities encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact Sikeston DPS at its anonymous tip line (573) 475-3774 or its nonemergency number (573) 471-4711.

